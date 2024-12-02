Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Eva Kirsteine, Project Director for the “Women for Security” organization to Latvia talks about the importance of the Women, Peace and Security event: “Women in the Armed Forces’ at Camp Adazi, Latvia on Dec. 6, 2024. The Women, Peace and Security event that took place held more than 150 people who came together from different backgrounds to communicate about women, gender equality, inclusivity, and maintaining global peace and security.