Breaking barriers, building strength: Women in the armed forces

Eva Kirsteine, Project Director for the “Women for Security” organization to Latvia talks about the importance of the Women, Peace and Security event: “Women in the Armed Forces’ at Camp Adazi, Latvia on Dec. 6, 2024. The Women, Peace and Security event that took place held more than 150 people who came together from different backgrounds to communicate about women, gender equality, inclusivity, and maintaining global peace and security.
|12.06.2024
|12.13.2024 08:47
|Interviews
|946815
|241206-Z-FK430-1003
|DOD_110733161
|00:01:49
|LV
|0
|0
