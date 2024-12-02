Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-31 conducts Mass Casualty Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a mass casualty exercise at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946781
    VIRIN: 241206-M-MH864-1502
    Filename: DOD_110732630
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 conducts Mass Casualty Exercise, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    landing zone
    CLB-31
    MASSCAS
    Indopacific
    U.S. Navy
    MV-22 "Osprey"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download