U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a mass casualty exercise at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The training evolution tested the responsiveness and coordination of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rescue and treat numerous casualties at once within an expeditionary advanced base of operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946781
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-MH864-1502
|Filename:
|DOD_110732630
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CLB-31 conducts Mass Casualty Exercise, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
