Three B-52H Stratofortresses conduct operations within the CENTCOM AOR

Three U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron take off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 8, 2024. The long-range bomber provides strategic options to U.S. and Coalition senior leaders who leverage its high payload and global reach to deter regional adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video)