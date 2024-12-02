Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard 388th Birthday Video

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Since Dec. 13, 1636, the National Guard has stood as a symbol of resilience, service and unwavering commitment to our nation. Join us in honoring this remarkable institution, a cornerstone of our national defense and a source of inspiration for generations to come. This celebration is not just about marking another year; it's a tribute to the men and women who have stood tall, facing adversity with courage, and showcasing the true meaning of service to others. The National Guard has become an integral part of our nation's history, a living testament to the values that make our country strong. To the National Guard - thank you for 388 years of dedication, sacrifice and being the embodiment of Always Ready, Always There. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Cohen)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 23:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946772
    VIRIN: 241213-A-AA072-7042
    Filename: DOD_110732415
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Citizen Soldier
    National Guard Birthday
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always there

