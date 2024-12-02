Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY distributes Daikon to the Yokosuka community

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    241211-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 11, 2024) - Sailors assigned to various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka handed out radishes to the local Yokosuka community, signifying eradicating bad decisions, and rooting out bad behavior. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    AFN Yokosuka

