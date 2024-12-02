CFAY distributes Daikon to the Yokosuka community

241211-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 11, 2024) - Sailors assigned to various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka handed out radishes to the local Yokosuka community, signifying eradicating bad decisions, and rooting out bad behavior. (U.S. navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|12.11.2024
|12.12.2024 21:35
|Series
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
