    Yama Sakura 87: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Camp Asaka, Japan - Social Reel

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits the Ground Component Command headquarters at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Austin met with military leaders from the U.S., Japan, and Australia and recognized service members from each of the Allied and partner nations for their service and sacrifice to a free and open Indo-Pacific as part of his three-day visit, December 12, 2024.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946734
    VIRIN: 241211-A-MT341-9659
    Filename: DOD_110732178
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

