U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits the Ground Component Command headquarters at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Austin met with military leaders from the U.S., Japan, and Australia and recognized service members from each of the Allied and partner nations for their service and sacrifice to a free and open Indo-Pacific as part of his three-day visit, December 12, 2024.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Phyleicia-Nicole Dais)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946734
|VIRIN:
|241211-A-MT341-9659
|Filename:
|DOD_110732178
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Camp Asaka, Japan - Social Reel, by SPC Phyleicia-Nicole Dais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
