    Get Ready with Me: MOPP 4 Edition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Patrick Focke 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Join A1C MJ De Belen from the Emergency Management flight at JB Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska as he dons Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4, or MOPP 4 — the highest level of protection. MOPP gear protects Airmen from harmful chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological (CBRN) hazards.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946714
    VIRIN: 241212-O-HT016-4544
    Filename: DOD_110731881
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    This work, Get Ready with Me: MOPP 4 Edition, by Patrick Focke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAFCE
    JBER
    MOPP 4
    Air Force Civil Engineers

