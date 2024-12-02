Get Ready with Me: MOPP 4 Edition

Join A1C MJ De Belen from the Emergency Management flight at JB Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska as he dons Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4, or MOPP 4 — the highest level of protection. MOPP gear protects Airmen from harmful chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological (CBRN) hazards.
