    Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    This video is a visual how-to guide for the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center's interactive maritime safety information website released the week of Dec. 2, 2024. The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface for the Local Notice to Mariners and Light Lists in an effort to modernize and improve the accessibility, accuracy, and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by David Lieberman and Chief Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:17
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Navcen
    coast guard
    district 7
    marine safety information
    Light lists
    LNM

