Coast Guard District 7 announces new interactive LNM website for mariners

This video is a visual how-to guide for the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center's interactive maritime safety information website released the week of Dec. 2, 2024. The Coast Guard recently updated the user interface for the Local Notice to Mariners and Light Lists in an effort to modernize and improve the accessibility, accuracy, and overall user experience for mariners and stakeholders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by David Lieberman and Chief Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll)