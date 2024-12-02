Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Goblin 24 DOT Five

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in a scavenger hunt challenge during Green Goblin 24 in Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. Green Goblin is a 1st Combat Camera Squadron readiness exercise that emphasizes the development of combat camera technical and tactical skills, reinforcing mission-ready Airmen and their preparedness for operating effectively in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946696
    VIRIN: 241119-F-YW496-7001
    Filename: DOD_110731574
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin 24 DOT Five, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    Tactics
    1 CTCS
    Readiness
    Low Light
    RAT
    Green Goblin
    GG 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download