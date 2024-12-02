U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons participate in a scavenger hunt challenge during Green Goblin 24 in Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. Green Goblin is a 1st Combat Camera Squadron readiness exercise that emphasizes the development of combat camera technical and tactical skills, reinforcing mission-ready Airmen and their preparedness for operating effectively in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 21:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946696
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-YW496-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110731574
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Goblin 24 DOT Five, by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.