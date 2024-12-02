Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employment Navigator and Partnership Program

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Dana Kelly 

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Video describing Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service's Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP).

    Location: US

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    service members and family
    DOL VETS
    ENPP
    Employment Navigators

