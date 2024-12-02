Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield Management Highlight

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Jennifer Sanchez-Cruz, Airfield Management specialist from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, describes some of the duties required for her job and its impact on the 2nd Bomb Wing mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 26, 2024. Airfield Management specialists ensure a safe, secure, and effective airfield environment for Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:51
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Airfield Management
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2 OSS

