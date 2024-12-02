Airfield Management Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Jennifer Sanchez-Cruz, Airfield Management specialist from the 2nd Operations Support Squadron, describes some of the duties required for her job and its impact on the 2nd Bomb Wing mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., November 26, 2024. Airfield Management specialists ensure a safe, secure, and effective airfield environment for Airmen and aviators. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)