The Operational Environment Visualization (OEVis) application, provided by TRADOC G2, empowers analysts and researchers to delve deeper into OE networks, driving Information Advantage and enhancing collection and targeting. Utilizing state-of-the-art data science tools like Machine Learning, Network Science, and Social Network Analysis, OEVis enables a comprehensive grasp of complex adaptive systems such as civil networks, threat networks, communication systems, and cyber networks.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946659
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-LN355-6139
|Filename:
|DOD_110730964
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC G2 Operational Environment Visualization (OEVis) Promo, by Edward Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
