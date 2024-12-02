Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 FUEL FEST

    SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Symira Bostic 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Phoenix held a recruiting booth for Fuel Fest at the Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2024. Marines utilized the enhanced marketing vehicle and conducted a pull-up bar challenge for all attendees. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Symira Bostic)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 18:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946657
    VIRIN: 241207-M-CH301-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730957
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US

    TAGS

    marines
    arizona
    recruiting
    eac
    8mcd
    fuel fest

