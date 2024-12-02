Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY! -- CNATT Pensacola supports U.S. Naval Academy Football

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Jerron Barnett 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) staff sends our support to the U.S. Naval Academy's football team for a very important collegiate football contest this weekend.

    GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY!

    CNATT's mission is to advise on development and manage the delivery, sustainment and continual improvement of technical training for Sailors and Marines operating, maintaining and repairing aircraft weapons systems and associated equipment in support of Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) approved requirements.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 10:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946640
    VIRIN: 241212-N-YF503-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730832
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    NAS Pensacola
    CNATT
    U.S. Naval Academy
    GoNavyAcademy

