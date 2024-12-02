GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY! -- CNATT Pensacola supports U.S. Naval Academy Football

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) staff sends our support to the U.S. Naval Academy's football team for a very important collegiate football contest this weekend.



GO NAVY, BEAT ARMY!



CNATT's mission is to advise on development and manage the delivery, sustainment and continual improvement of technical training for Sailors and Marines operating, maintaining and repairing aircraft weapons systems and associated equipment in support of Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) approved requirements.