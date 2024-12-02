Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ RIO IR Classification Waiver Request

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    An enlisted Individual Reservist may need to waive an AFSC classification standard at some point in their career. This video guides enlisted IRs through the process of submitting a Classification Waiver Request and provides tips to ensure the submitted request is complete.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946632
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110730729
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, HQ RIO IR Classification Waiver Request, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS

    IMA
    HQ RIO
    IR TRAINING

