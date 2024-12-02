16th AS BMTW Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and allied partners strengthen their interoperability by participating in Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, Nov. 17-22, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)