The Scuba Steve Show

Staff Sgt Steven Roose, a petroleum supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, performs at a youth rodeo competition on May 25-26, 2024, at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Iowa. Roose has been a rodeo clown since 2017 and participates in rodeo events throughout the Midwest in his free time.