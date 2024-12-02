The Scuba Steve Show

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADEL, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Staff Sgt Steven Roose, a petroleum supply specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, performs at a youth rodeo competition on May 25-26, 2024, at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel, Iowa. Roose has been a rodeo clown since 2017 and participates in rodeo events throughout the Midwest in his free time.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:42
    Location: ADEL, IOWA, US
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Hometown: JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
    Hometown: PERRY, IOWA, US

    Petroleum Supply Specialist
    Iowa Army National Guard
    bull riding
    rodeos
    bronco riding
    rodeo clown

