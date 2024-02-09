Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 2nd Infantry Division Holiday Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division (RUCD), is joined by Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, deputy commander of RUCD, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franco, command sergeant major of RUCD, to present a holiday message to service members and personnel at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The unwavering dedication and personal sacrifices of service members, department personnel, and their families was commended by the 2nd ID command team. The 2nd ID/ROK-US Combined Division is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)

    TAGS

    holiday message
    Fight Tonight
    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division
    2 ID Holiday Video
    2ID Command Team

