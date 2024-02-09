2024 2nd Infantry Division Holiday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division (RUCD), is joined by Republic of Korea Army Brig. Gen. Jeong Hyeok Kim, deputy commander of RUCD, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Franco, command sergeant major of RUCD, to present a holiday message to service members and personnel at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The unwavering dedication and personal sacrifices of service members, department personnel, and their families was commended by the 2nd ID command team. The 2nd ID/ROK-US Combined Division is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sergio Avalos)