    Yama Sakura 87: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Japan

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia during an official visit to Camp Asaka Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. Secretary Austin thanked Soldiers for their dedication, service, and sacrifice to the nation as well their contributions to the U.S.-Japan-Australia Alliance and to a free and open Indo-Pacific region as part of his three-day visit to Japan. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946578
    VIRIN: 241211-A-VF492-1001
    Filename: DOD_110729883
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Japan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    YamaSakura
    Secretary of Defense (SECDEF)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)

