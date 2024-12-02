12th Littoral Logistics Battalion Operates a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System

U.S. Marines execute a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems operation training system at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. The 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion’s unmanned aerial systems capabilities enhance operational efficiency in austere environments, making the TRUAS essential for providing reliable, rapid, and adaptable logistical support in contested littoral regions. The Marines are with 12th LLB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)
Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:20
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
