    12th Littoral Logistics Battalion Operates a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Video by Cpl. Anna Geier 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute a Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems operation training system at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. The 12th Littoral Logistics Battalion’s unmanned aerial systems capabilities enhance operational efficiency in austere environments, making the TRUAS essential for providing reliable, rapid, and adaptable logistical support in contested littoral regions. The Marines are with 12th LLB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946576
    VIRIN: 241211-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_110729878
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

