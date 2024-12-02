U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct urban operations training as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946556
|VIRIN:
|241208-M-AV302-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110729262
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 3rd LAR conducts urban operations during Steel Knight, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
