    B-Roll: 3rd LAR conducts urban operations during Steel Knight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct urban operations training as part of Steel Knight 24 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 02:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946556
    VIRIN: 241208-M-AV302-2001
    Filename: DOD_110729262
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd LAR conducts urban operations during Steel Knight, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd LAR
    USMC
    LAV
    1st Marine Division
    Steel Knight
    SK 24

