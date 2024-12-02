Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Phase 2 Groundbreaking - Full Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, non-federal partner the Port of Brownsville, and NextDecade, LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking for phase two of project. This project is one of four nationwide Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced by the White House in June 2019. The project will deepen the Port of Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 to 52 feet and will facilitate increased cargo movements, reduce transit times, and increase the channel’s operational safety. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 946536
    VIRIN: 241206-A-ZS026-7401
    Filename: DOD_110728976
    Length: 00:29:12
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Phase 2 Groundbreaking - Full Ceremony, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port of Brownsville
    Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works)
    Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download