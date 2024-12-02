Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Phase 2 Groundbreaking - Full Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, non-federal partner the Port of Brownsville, and NextDecade, LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking for phase two of project. This project is one of four nationwide Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced by the White House in June 2019. The project will deepen the Port of Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 to 52 feet and will facilitate increased cargo movements, reduce transit times, and increase the channel’s operational safety. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.