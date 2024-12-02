Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Phase 2 Groundbreaking - Full Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, non-federal partner the Port of Brownsville, and NextDecade, LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking for phase two of project. This project is one of four nationwide Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced by the White House in June 2019. The project will deepen the Port of Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 to 52 feet and will facilitate increased cargo movements, reduce transit times, and increase the channel’s operational safety. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|12.06.2024
Date Posted: 12.11.2024
|Briefings
|00:29:12
|Location:
Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US
