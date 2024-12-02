Warrior Care: A Marine Finds Community with Art

Lance Cpl Sara Vanegas is a Marine with the Wounded Warriors Batallion East at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. She is a talented artist who is finding community through her art and the Warrior Care Program. Learn more about the many resources and programs available at health.mil/warriorcare.
