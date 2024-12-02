Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Care: A Marine Finds Community with Art

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Lance Cpl Sara Vanegas is a Marine with the Wounded Warriors Batallion East at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. She is a talented artist who is finding community through her art and the Warrior Care Program. Learn more about the many resources and programs available at health.mil/warriorcare.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:17
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    artist
    warrior care
    wounded warrior
    art therapy
    MHS
    DHA

