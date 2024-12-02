AFLCMC Command Chief Timothy Wieser discusses his views on readiness and how he thinks of it as both a mindset and a culture. Wieser also talks about how readiness is a priority that leaders and Airmen jointly must maintain and grow. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|946520
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728690
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 123: Command Chief Wieser on readiness “mindset”
