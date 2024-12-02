Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 123: Command Chief Wieser on readiness “mindset”

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    AFLCMC Command Chief Timothy Wieser discusses his views on readiness and how he thinks of it as both a mindset and a culture. Wieser also talks about how readiness is a priority that leaders and Airmen jointly must maintain and grow. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946520
    VIRIN: 241211-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110728690
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 123: Command Chief Wieser on readiness &ldquo;mindset&rdquo;

    AFLCMC
    Leadership Log

