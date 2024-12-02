Video on the 164th Airlift Wing's highlights from all the groups from 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Brown and Senior Airman Tra'Vonna Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946519
|VIRIN:
|241108-F-UM667-5871
|Filename:
|DOD_110728687
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 164th Airlift Wing 2024 Year In Review, by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.