    164th Airlift Wing 2024 Year In Review

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Video on the 164th Airlift Wing's highlights from all the groups from 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Brown and Senior Airman Tra'Vonna Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946519
    VIRIN: 241108-F-UM667-5871
    Filename: DOD_110728687
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 164th Airlift Wing 2024 Year In Review, by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

