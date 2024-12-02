Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircrew conduct an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deployed a C-130J Super Hercules to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise occurring throughout December 2024. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946515
    VIRIN: 241209-F-HP405-7001
    Filename: DOD_110728635
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4, by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

