    10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conduct Drone Training

    ROMANIA

    11.26.2024

    Video by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division conduct drone training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946475
    VIRIN: 241126-A-UG808-1001
    Filename: DOD_110728063
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conduct Drone Training, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Europe
    FirstTeam
    StrongerTogether

