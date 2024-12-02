Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division conduct drone training at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, Nov. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946475
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-UG808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110728063
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conduct Drone Training, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.