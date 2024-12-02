USA Girl Scouts hold STEMinist event on Kadena AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946417" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kathryn Wene, U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas manager, and Erin Twamley, USAGSO program partner, speak about a STEMinist event held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The event was a partnership to introduce and encourage girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)