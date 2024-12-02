Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USA Girl Scouts hold STEMinist event on Kadena AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kathryn Wene, U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas manager, and Erin Twamley, USAGSO program partner, speak about a STEMinist event held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The event was a partnership to introduce and encourage girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 21:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946417
    VIRIN: 241211-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110727287
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USA Girl Scouts hold STEMinist event on Kadena AB, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    STEM
    American Forces Network Pacific
    USAGSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download