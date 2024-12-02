USA Girl Scouts hold STEMinist event on Kadena AB

Kathryn Wene, U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas manager, and Erin Twamley, USAGSO program partner, speak about a STEMinist event held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The event was a partnership to introduce and encourage girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
