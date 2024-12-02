Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DLA CFC Message: LTG Mark Simerly/Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign for the Federal community. President Kennedy formalized the CFC with an Executive Order in 1961. The CFC has raised nearly $8.7 billion for charities and people in need, making it one of the largest and most successful workplace giving campaigns in the world. DLA Director LTG Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer invite Team DLA to support the CFC and make a difference in your local community, across the nation, and around the world. For more information visit: https://givecfc.org

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:01
    Location: US

