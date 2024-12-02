2024 DLA CFC Message: LTG Mark Simerly/Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer (emblem, open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign for the Federal community. President Kennedy formalized the CFC with an Executive Order in 1961. The CFC has raised nearly $8.7 billion for charities and people in need, making it one of the largest and most successful workplace giving campaigns in the world. DLA Director LTG Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer invite Team DLA to support the CFC and make a difference in your local community, across the nation, and around the world. For more information visit: https://givecfc.org