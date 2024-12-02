The Combined Federal Campaign is the official workplace giving campaign for the Federal community. President Kennedy formalized the CFC with an Executive Order in 1961. The CFC has raised nearly $8.7 billion for charities and people in need, making it one of the largest and most successful workplace giving campaigns in the world. DLA Director LTG Mark Simerly and DLA Senior Enlisted Advisor Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer invite Team DLA to support the CFC and make a difference in your local community, across the nation, and around the world. For more information visit: https://givecfc.org
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946386
|VIRIN:
|241210-D-LU733-3263
|PIN:
|505898-C
|Filename:
|DOD_110726969
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DLA CFC Message: LTG Mark Simerly/Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.