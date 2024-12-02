The 932nd Airlift Wing uniquely combines active duty and reserve forces to execute high-stakes
missions, including aeromedical evacuation capabilities, conducting robust maintenance operations
and the 73rd Airlift Squadron’s distinguished visitor and executive airlift transport showcasing
the critical role of reservists in global operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946383
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-YI652-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110726910
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 73rd Airlift Squadron showcases the critical role of reservists in global operations., by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.