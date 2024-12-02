Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 73rd Airlift Squadron showcases the critical role of reservists in global operations.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The 932nd Airlift Wing uniquely combines active duty and reserve forces to execute high-stakes
    missions, including aeromedical evacuation capabilities, conducting robust maintenance operations
    and the 73rd Airlift Squadron’s distinguished visitor and executive airlift transport showcasing
    the critical role of reservists in global operations.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946383
    VIRIN: 241121-F-YI652-2001
    Filename: DOD_110726910
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, The 73rd Airlift Squadron showcases the critical role of reservists in global operations., by SrA Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    distinguished visitor
    932nd Airlift Wing
    #24AMCPAWorkshop
    73rd Airlift Squadron

