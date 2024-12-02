Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA, Give Happy!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. Give it a try, give to your favorite charity and make a difference. For more information visit: https://givecfc.org

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946379
    VIRIN: 241210-D-LU733-3703
    PIN: 505898-B
    Filename: DOD_110726844
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA, Give Happy!, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download