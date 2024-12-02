Convenient Care at Your Fingertips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discover the convenience of MHS Video Connect, a virtual platform revolutionizing healthcare for Irwin Arm Community Hospital patients. In this video, Nurse Shannon walks you through the benefits of scheduling a Video Connect appointment. Learn how to save time, avoid travel, and connect with your healthcare provider from the comfort of your home or workplace.



Watch as Shannon demonstrates step-by-step how to prepare for and join your appointment, ensuring a seamless and secure virtual healthcare experience. Perfect for follow-ups and other common medical consultations—see how Video Connect keeps care accessible and stress-free.



Music title "The Things That Bind Us" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0