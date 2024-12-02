Discover the convenience of MHS Video Connect, a virtual platform revolutionizing healthcare for Irwin Arm Community Hospital patients. In this video, Nurse Shannon walks you through the benefits of scheduling a Video Connect appointment. Learn how to save time, avoid travel, and connect with your healthcare provider from the comfort of your home or workplace.
Watch as Shannon demonstrates step-by-step how to prepare for and join your appointment, ensuring a seamless and secure virtual healthcare experience. Perfect for follow-ups and other common medical consultations—see how Video Connect keeps care accessible and stress-free.
Music title "The Things That Bind Us" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946367
|VIRIN:
|241120-O-JU906-2291
|Filename:
|DOD_110726752
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Convenient Care at Your Fingertips, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.