    Convenient Care at Your Fingertips

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Discover the convenience of MHS Video Connect, a virtual platform revolutionizing healthcare for Irwin Arm Community Hospital patients. In this video, Nurse Shannon walks you through the benefits of scheduling a Video Connect appointment. Learn how to save time, avoid travel, and connect with your healthcare provider from the comfort of your home or workplace.

    Watch as Shannon demonstrates step-by-step how to prepare for and join your appointment, ensuring a seamless and secure virtual healthcare experience. Perfect for follow-ups and other common medical consultations—see how Video Connect keeps care accessible and stress-free.

    Music title "The Things That Bind Us" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 16:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946367
    VIRIN: 241120-O-JU906-2291
    Filename: DOD_110726752
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    access to care
    Virtual Health
    MHS Video Connect

