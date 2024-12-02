Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02) B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from Guam.



During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.



Designated Flight Experiment Mission-02, today’s event marks a pivotal step taken in defense of Guam initiatives and partnerships and provides critical support to the overall concept, requirements validation, data-gathering and model maturation for the future Guam Defense System (GDS). The future is focused on defending Guam and protecting forces from any potential regional missile threats.