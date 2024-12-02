Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02) B-Roll

    GUAM

    12.10.2024

    Video by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest  

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted a live intercept of a ballistic missile target, marking the first Ballistic Missile Defense event executed from Guam.

    During the flight experiment, the Aegis Guam System integrated with the new AN/TPY-6 radar and Vertical Launching System, fired a Standard Missile-3 Block IIA which intercepted an air-launched Medium Range Ballistic Missile target off the coast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The AN/TPY-6 radar tracked the target shortly after launch to intercept in the first end-to-end tracking use of the radar during a live ballistic missile flight test.

    Designated Flight Experiment Mission-02, today’s event marks a pivotal step taken in defense of Guam initiatives and partnerships and provides critical support to the overall concept, requirements validation, data-gathering and model maturation for the future Guam Defense System (GDS). The future is focused on defending Guam and protecting forces from any potential regional missile threats.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946347
    VIRIN: 241210-D-D0500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110726562
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

