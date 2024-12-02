A student of the International Mobility Intelligence Course gives an intelligence brief to aircrew members of the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, prior to a training sortie for the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 28, 2022. The Danish aircrew were attending the two-week course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|09.28.2022
|12.10.2024 14:50
|B-Roll
|946340
|220928-Z-YI114-9279
|DOD_110726448
|00:01:01
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|0
|0
This work, International intel professionals hone their skills at a Missouri based air mobility tactics course, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS
