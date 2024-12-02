Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International intel professionals hone their skills at a Missouri based air mobility tactics course

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A student of the International Mobility Intelligence Course gives an intelligence brief to aircrew members of the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, prior to a training sortie for the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, September 28, 2022. The Danish aircrew were attending the two-week course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946340
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-YI114-9279
    Filename: DOD_110726448
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, International intel professionals hone their skills at a Missouri based air mobility tactics course, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    school house
    air mobility command
    ready room
    AATTC
    allied partners
    IMIC

