    Royal New Zealand Air Force visits Missouri to learn C-130 tactics

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron, conduct a sortie with a C-130H Hercules aircraft, over St. Joseph, Missouri, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, September 21, 2022. The AATTC functions as a clearinghouse for gathering and disseminating airlift tactics information. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946327
    VIRIN: 220921-Z-YI114-2147
    Filename: DOD_110726347
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

