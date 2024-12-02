Members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s No. 40 Squadron, conduct a sortie with a C-130H Hercules aircraft, over St. Joseph, Missouri, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, September 21, 2022. The AATTC functions as a clearinghouse for gathering and disseminating airlift tactics information. Since 1983 the training center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946327
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-YI114-2147
|Filename:
|DOD_110726347
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal New Zealand Air Force visits Missouri to learn C-130 tactics, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.