U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Violette, 118th Wing Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, gives a 1 minute version of the U.S. flag speech in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2024. The flag video, with overlaid b-roll and photos, was created for educational and moral purposes. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 12:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946306
|VIRIN:
|240613-Z-CG070-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110725894
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I am the flag of the United States of America, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
