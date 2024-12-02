Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 25-01

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduated the inaugural class of warrant officers at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6, 2024. There were thirty candidates that completed the eight week program and are headed on to their first assignments as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:02
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    warrant officer
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School

