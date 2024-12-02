Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 25-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946298" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduated the inaugural class of warrant officers at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6, 2024. There were thirty candidates that completed the eight week program and are headed on to their first assignments as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)