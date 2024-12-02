The Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduated the inaugural class of warrant officers at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, December 6, 2024. There were thirty candidates that completed the eight week program and are headed on to their first assignments as warrant officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946298
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110725800
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrant Officer Training School Graduation Class 25-01, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.