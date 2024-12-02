Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th CTCS honors legacy with heritage trip to Southern California

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes and Tech. Sgt. Jamal Sutter

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Members of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4th CTCS), stationed out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, visited Southern California in August 2024 to explore their unit's past. During the heritage staff ride, the unit learned about their past, explored historic locations, and honored the sacrifices of those who came before them. 4th CTCS is a U.S. Air Force Reserve unit co-located with the active-duty 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The unit specializes in capturing visual documentation of military operations and events. Their unique mission involves shaping the information landscape and providing critical visual information to military leadership.

