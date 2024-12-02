4th CTCS honors legacy with heritage trip to Southern California

Members of the 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4th CTCS), stationed out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, visited Southern California in August 2024 to explore their unit's past. During the heritage staff ride, the unit learned about their past, explored historic locations, and honored the sacrifices of those who came before them. 4th CTCS is a U.S. Air Force Reserve unit co-located with the active-duty 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The unit specializes in capturing visual documentation of military operations and events. Their unique mission involves shaping the information landscape and providing critical visual information to military leadership.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946251
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-PO994-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110725535
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.