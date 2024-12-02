Lord Mayor of the City of Ansbach, Thomas Deffner, holiday message.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946237
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-ZV819-1072
|Filename:
|DOD_110725341
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lord Mayor of Ansbach holiday message, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.