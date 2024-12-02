Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12CAB Commander and Command Chief Warrant Officer holiday message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Video by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Commander and Command Chief Warrant Officer holiday message

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 08:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946235
    VIRIN: 241210-A-ZV819-1068
    Filename: DOD_110725332
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12CAB Commander and Command Chief Warrant Officer holiday message, by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Ansbach
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download