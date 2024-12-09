Keesler News 9 December 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Senior Airman Trenten Walters and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec 9, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Christmas in the Park event. They also discussed the new Keesler Bulletin, DEI monthly meetings, the Keesler Armed Forces Blood Donor Center’s need for donors, and the Fisher House’s upcoming open house. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)