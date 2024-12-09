U.S. Senior Airman Trenten Walters and Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits, both 81st Training Wing public affairs specialists, host the Weekly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec 9, 2024. Walters and Waits recapped the previous week's Christmas in the Park event. They also discussed the new Keesler Bulletin, DEI monthly meetings, the Keesler Armed Forces Blood Donor Center’s need for donors, and the Fisher House’s upcoming open house. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 08:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|946231
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-PI774-4650
|Filename:
|DOD_110725320
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler News 9 December 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.