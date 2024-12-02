Maj. Benjamin Bergeman, USACE Buffalo District deputy commander and Hurricane Helene Task Force Debris commander, and George Minges, USACE Louisville District emergency operations chief and Hurricane Helene debris subject matter expert, provide an update on debris removal in western North Carolina.
USACE is actively working with local communities, the state of North Carolina and federal partners to include FEMA to support recovery operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 08:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946224
|VIRIN:
|241208-A-LI073-1501
|Filename:
|DOD_110725296
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE debris team continues Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
