    USACE debris team continues Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Maj. Benjamin Bergeman, USACE Buffalo District deputy commander and Hurricane Helene Task Force Debris commander, and George Minges, USACE Louisville District emergency operations chief and Hurricane Helene debris subject matter expert, provide an update on debris removal in western North Carolina.

    USACE is actively working with local communities, the state of North Carolina and federal partners to include FEMA to support recovery operations.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946224
    VIRIN: 241208-A-LI073-1501
    Filename: DOD_110725296
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Helene
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelen24
    HeleneUSACE

