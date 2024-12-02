Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays Wyverns

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Leaders of the 31st Fighter Wing and Italian counterparts send Aviano Air Base a warm thank you and wish them a safe and happy holiday season at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 9, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 07:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946221
    VIRIN: 241209-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110725193
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays Wyverns, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Stronger together
    31st FW

