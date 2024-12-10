Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: December 10, 2024

    JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Yama Sakura 87 begins with an opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan; U.S. Marines 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct lane training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan; and U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division execute live fire trainings during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 near Miyagi, Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 00:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946199
    VIRIN: 241209-N-NV251-1002
    Filename: DOD_110724673
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Pacific News: December 10, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    YamaSakura
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

