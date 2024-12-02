Opening Ceremony Yama Sakura 87

Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Army and the Australian Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan Dec. 06, 2024. YS-87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in. The purpose of this exercise is to train command staff activities to enhance trilateral relationships and further contribute to the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
