Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony Yama Sakura 87

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Army and the Australian Defense Force, participate in the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan Dec. 06, 2024. YS-87 is the 44th iteration of this Japan-based command post exercise and is the second iteration that Australia has participated in. The purpose of this exercise is to train command staff activities to enhance trilateral relationships and further contribute to the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 00:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946197
    VIRIN: 241206-N-XP917-7029
    Filename: DOD_110724629
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony Yama Sakura 87, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Japan
    Yama Sakura
    JGSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download