    2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy personnel participate in the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5, 2024, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of community members participated in the event. The event included the tree lighting, crafts for families and children, and much more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946186
    VIRIN: 241205-A-OK556-6561
    Filename: DOD_110724541
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    community involvement
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Army community relations

