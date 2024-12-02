Fort McCoy personnel participate in the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5, 2024, in McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of community members participated in the event. The event included the tree lighting, crafts for families and children, and much more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 22:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946186
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-OK556-6561
|Filename:
|DOD_110724541
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.