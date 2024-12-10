On this Pacific News: Yama Sakura 87 begins with an opening ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan; U.S. Marines 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct lane training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan; and U.S. Marines with 3D Marine Division execute live fire trainings during Artillery Relocation Training Program 24.3 near Miyagi, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|946181
|VIRIN:
|241209-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110724436
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: December 10, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
