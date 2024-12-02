19ESC Command Team wishes Team19 Happy Holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, commanding general, Brig. General Jin H. Pak and Command Sergeant Major, Elfonso Green wishes everyone part of Team 19 a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. They would like to also thank everyone for their efforts over the past year that contributed to the success Team 19 achieved in 2024.