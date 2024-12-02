Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19ESC Command Team wishes Team19 Happy Holidays

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2024

    Video by Kailil Kendrick and Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truckley

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, commanding general, Brig. General Jin H. Pak and Command Sergeant Major, Elfonso Green wishes everyone part of Team 19 a happy, healthy and safe holiday season. They would like to also thank everyone for their efforts over the past year that contributed to the success Team 19 achieved in 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 21:04
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Hometown: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

