U.S. Army Capt. Elijah Casey, an intelligence officer assigned to 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Dec. 3, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S., Japanese, and Australian Alliance.
This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 3/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 02:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946164
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-HP253-8426
|Filename:
|DOD_110724397
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Yama Sakura 87, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.