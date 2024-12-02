Faces of Yama Sakura 87

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Elijah Casey, an intelligence officer assigned to 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Dec. 3, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S., Japanese, and Australian Alliance.



This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 3/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)