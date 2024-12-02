Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll | San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    Joint Base San Antonio hosts part of the San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 8, 2024. Three of the 26.2 mile route ran through JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which consisted of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army band, refreshment points, and on-lookers cheering the local runners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)(Drone footage provided by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason McCasland, Senior Airman Dominic Tyler, and Senior Airman Allen Ojeda)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946162
    VIRIN: 241208-A-YA103-1001
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110724387
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    345th Public Affairs Detachment
    Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston
    U.S. Army Reserse
    Rock-N-Roll Marathon

