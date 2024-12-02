B-Roll | San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

Joint Base San Antonio hosts part of the San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 8, 2024. Three of the 26.2 mile route ran through JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which consisted of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army band, refreshment points, and on-lookers cheering the local runners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)(Drone footage provided by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason McCasland, Senior Airman Dominic Tyler, and Senior Airman Allen Ojeda)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946162
|VIRIN:
|241208-A-YA103-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110724387
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
