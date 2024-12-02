B-Roll | San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base San Antonio hosts part of the San Antonio Rock 'n' Roll Marathon at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 8, 2024. Three of the 26.2 mile route ran through JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, which consisted of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army band, refreshment points, and on-lookers cheering the local runners. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)(Drone footage provided by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason McCasland, Senior Airman Dominic Tyler, and Senior Airman Allen Ojeda)